Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been dropped against two men accused of bringing pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl into Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that on Monday, March 6, Troopers pulled a vehicle over on I-70 near the Exit 204 toll booth near Lawrence for multiple traffic violations.

During the stop, officials said they found 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of heroin and 1 pound of fentanyl.

The occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Ricky Lincoln, 55, and Keven Jones, 62, of Tucson, Az., were both arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail as formal charges remain pending with the District Attorney.

Lincoln and Jones were booked into jail on Distribution of a certain stimulant, distribution of heroin, distribution of opiates and no drug tax stamp. They were each issued a bond of $61,500.

Kansas Vine indicates that both Lincoln and Jones have since been released from jail with dropped charges and both booking reports state “complaint not filed by DA.” KHP said the filing of formal charges will be left to prosecutorial authorities and that the investigation remains ongoing.

