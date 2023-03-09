Calling Foster Families: Jefferson Co. pup in dire need of home as health declines

Mac is in need of a foster home.
Mac is in need of a foster home.(Jefferson Co. Humane Society)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Calling all foster families, a pup in Jefferson County is in dire need of a foster home as his health continues to decline in the shelter.

The Jefferson County Humane Society introduced the community to Mac on Wednesday, March 8. Mac is a 2-year-old red brindle pitbull mix in dire need of a foster home as his health declines rapidly in the shelter.

Shelter staff said Mac has been with them since December and has not handled the transition so well. They recently noticed that he is incredibly stressed and unhappy no matter where they put him.

Officials noted that Mac has been pacing in circles and has stopped eating. They said his condition is to the point where his body is starting to shut down. However, they believe a foster home would help put him back on the right track.

When fostering, the shelter said it handles all expenses and needs including food, treats, toys, kennels, vet care and more. All it needs is for Mac to be in a warm and caring home so he may decompress and start to get back to his normal and loving self.

If anyone is interested in helping Mac, they should contact the shelter immediately and fill out a foster application HERE.

Jefferson County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter.

