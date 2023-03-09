Bill Self “doing well” as hospitalization keeps him from Big 12 Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Self is reportedly “doing well” as he remains in the hospital and will miss the first Big 12 Tournament game for the Jayhawks this season.

The University of Kansas has confirmed to 13 NEWS that Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self will miss the Big 12 tournament game against West Virginia on Wednesday, March 8, as he recovers from “an illness.”

Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach during the game.

KU indicated that Self is doing well and receiving medical care from the University of Kansas Health System.

Officials have not indicated what led to Self’s hospitalization.

