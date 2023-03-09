Bill Self “doing well” as hospitalization keeps him from Big 12 Tournament

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Self is reportedly “doing well” as he remains in the hospital and will miss the first Big 12 Tournament game for the Jayhawks this season.

The University of Kansas has confirmed to 13 NEWS that Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self will miss the Big 12 tournament game against West Virginia on Wednesday, March 8, as he recovers from “an illness.”

Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach during the game.

KU indicated that Self is doing well and receiving medical care from the University of Kansas Health System.

Officials have not indicated what led to Self’s hospitalization.

