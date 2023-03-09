Big 12 Tournament is first showcase of new KCI terminal for visiting fans

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tens of thousands of basketball fans are coming into Kansas City this weekend, many of whom will set foot in the new terminal for the first time.

City leaders hoped the airport would create a good first impression for visitors to Kansas City. Many fans were struck by the contrast to the former terminal.

Hobby Howell and his wife had just arrived from Waco, TX. The two Baylor fans had flown into Kansas City for the tournament several times in past years. They called the new one an improvement.

“The old one just looked old and felt old,” Howell said. “This one is new, nice and clean.”

Other fans were glad to see local art, food and things to do.

“It’s so much bigger, so much nicer,” commented Nate Nelson, an Iowa State fan. “There are so many more amenities, it seems like.”

It seemed to make a good first impression for out-of-town visitors. Many of them have also been impressed with Kansas City’s growth downtown for hosting major events.

“I think Kansas City has really made itself a hub,” Howell said. “It’s a great time, going places and discovering places.”

