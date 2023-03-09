Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say

A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.(File image | pawel.gaul via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - A man was arrested after police say he robbed a bank and waited for them to arrive.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police said a 65-year-old man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The man reportedly took the money but then refused to leave.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Santacroce. They said responding officers and a sergeant were able to take him into custody.

Officers booked Santacroce into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tourney
Construction begins on a new location for Pepperjax Grill on March 8, 2023.
Pepperjax Grill to relocate with new drive-thru expected in Topeka
Terry Hollingsworth via GoFundMe
Late Police Chief’s family creates GoFundMe to benefit department, ball fields
McDonald's at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia.
New restaurants coming to Emporia Turnpike service area
Police took a woman into custody after a slow-speed chase ended Thursday morning in the 3200...
Woman in custody after slow-speed chase ends in south Topeka

Latest News

Jack Eugene Carpenter III, 41, of Tipton, Michigan, was indicted on a hate crime charge,...
Michigan man indicted for hate crime in Jewish threats case
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
Actor Robert Blake leaves court for a lunch break, Monday, Oct. 3, 2005, after his second day...
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
Wendell Butterfield became a viral sensation known as the "man in the yellow suit" during the...
‘Man in the yellow suit’ goes viral for his colorful attire during the Murdaugh trial
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Arthur...
Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery