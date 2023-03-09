8 pounds of fentanyl powder seized following standoff in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman charged with intent to distribute fentanyl in connection with an 18-hour standoff, which happened after three police officers were shot, will not be released from custody.

During a detention hearing for Ashley Davis, a detective testified that investigators seized enough powdered fentanyl during the investigation to manufacture an estimated 3.5 million fentanyl pills, which would have the potential to kill an estimated 2 million people.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $2.5 million.

KCTV5′s Emily Rittman was inside a federal courtroom today. Watch her full update above.

