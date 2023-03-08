Wednesday forecast: A dreary day with light rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next 2 days will be cool and dreary with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Rain will exist through tomorrow with the highest probability of moderate to isolated heavy rain late tonight into tomorrow. We’re also monitoring another chance for rain for the first half of the weekend. Low risk for winter precipitation and t-storms but not impossible.

Taking Action:

Severe weather awareness week continues today with lightning. Watch video for safety tips.

Rain is expected today through tomorrow with the rain very light and more of a nuisance today and the rainfall rate picking up late tonight into tomorrow. Have the umbrella handy. There will be another chance for rain Saturday into Saturday night, more details on that by Friday.

DST begins this weekend: Good opportunity to start thinking about testing/changing the battery of your smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector and your weather radio.

With Spring Break next week it’ll generally be cool with Wednesday looking to be the warmest day next week so plan any outdoor activities accordingly. Precipitation chances do increase by Thursday and Friday.



The overall cool weather pattern looks to continue for the next 8 days with several chances for rain. IF there is any winter precipitation that mixes with the rain, it is not expected to have much of an impact but it will continue to be monitored.

Normal High: 54/Normal Low: 31 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Light rain/drizzle. Highs in the low 40s north with mid-upper 40s for most areas. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely especially after 3am. Lows between 33-37 so close enough for those near the freezing mark to monitor the chance snow may mix with the rain mainly near the Nebraska border. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain likely in the morning, scattered showers wind down through the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds NE/NW 5-10 mph.

Dry conditions are expected Thursday night through early Saturday morning before rain may develop as early as mid-morning and continue into Saturday night before drying out again by Sunday. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent this weekend into early next week.

