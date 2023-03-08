Washburn reveals details of new university president’s contract

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new president will make a $335,000 annual salary, plus retention bonuses, fringe benefits and possible raises.

The contract for Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek was officially signed Monday and released to 13 NEWS Tuesday, by a request for the document. Washburn’s Board of Regents approved it in a meeting held last Thursday.

The agreement runs Feb. 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026. It pays Mazachek a base annual salary of $335,000 and she could be eligible for raises based on performance reviews. She’ll also receive an annual retention bonus of $60,000. Combined, it adds up to just over $1.3 million.

In addition, Mazachek will live in a home currently under construction near campus. Retired president Dr. Jerry Farley was allowed to stay in the current president’s residence, under terms of his exit agreement.

Until construction is complete, the contract states the university will pay for Mazacheck and her husband to live at Wheatfield Village Apartments, as well as for storage for any belongings that’s needed until the home is finished.

Mazachek also will receive a car allowance, Topeka Country Club membership, and up to $20,000 in moving expense reimbursement, plus health benefits, personal and sick leave, and any university-related travel expenses.

Under the contract, she will be a tenured full professor in the School of Business. The agreement spells out terms for her to remain a professor should the contract expire or terminate.

Farley was paid $283,000 for Washburn’s 2022 fiscal year, and $327,000 this year while he assists with the presidential transition. The university will pay him $360,000 next year for a sabbatical year.

Mazachek’s contract makes similar provisions for a paid sabbatical year if she retires following at least six years of service.

