Tornado drills conducted to practice severe weather safety

By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tornado drill was conducted statewide during Severe Weather Preparedness Week, along with the sound of tornado sirens in individual areas of the state.

Tornado sirens and drills began at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to practice in case of a tornado — as a way to practice a calm, safe drill during a tornado without widespread panic while also testing the sirens.

Multiple areas across the state had cloudy skies on Tuesday. Therefore, some areas chose to not sound the alarms to prevent confusion and concern among residents.

Heritage Christian School, located at 2000 NW Clay St., was one of the many schools that conducted a practice drill for its students because school administrators want to ensure that the kids understand what to do in the case of a tornado emergency.

“It is a lot of responsibility, and so, we take it very [very] seriously,” said Heritage Christian School principal Janeal Lischke. “We want to make sure that all of these students are kept safe and that they also cannot be afraid. They can know that we are taking care of them during a time like that.”

The next severe weather awareness week topic is lightning safety on Wednesday, March 8, followed by hail and wind safety on Thursday and flood safety on Friday.

