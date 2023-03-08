Topeka City Council discusses new water utility rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s City Council heard some better news tonight about how much they might need to raise your water utility rates.

The City Council approved utility rates in December of 2019 that are set to expire at the end of this year.

The governing body is now looking to set rates for 2024, 2025, and 2026.

In initial discussions, council members had a lot of questions about the amount of the proposed increases, directed staff to do research, and get public feedback.

Tuesday night, City Manager Steve Wade said a review of the water systems revealed ways the city could save money.

Because of that, he said they may be able to lower the overall proposed utility increases from the initial 9.85 percent, by a couple of points.

“We did find some efficiencies that will save us money on the expense side and we’ve adjusted some rates here and there to where hopefully we are making it more affordable for folks that are in our areas that are most disadvantaged,” said Stephen Wade, Topeka city manager.

The City will hold the 2nd of three public discussions on the proposed utility rates Wednesday at 5:30 in the Cyrus K. Holiday building.

Wade said the City hopes to reach a final decision by mid-April.

