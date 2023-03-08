Texas driver injured after semi-truck hits fence, rolls on Kansas highway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from Texas was injured after his semi-truck rolled after hitting a fence along a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 141.1 on southbound I-335 near Emporia with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Fazal Rahman, 33, of San Antonio, Texas, was headed south on the interstate. However, for an unknown reason, the truck left the roadway and hit a fence.

KHP said the collision caused the truck to roll.

Officials noted that Rahman sustained suspected minor injuries from the collision, however, he refused EMS transport to the hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.