Suspects identified in burglary pursuit that led to Jeep fire

JACKSON CO, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Tim Morse reported an update to the March 6 arrests following an alleged burglary near Delia.

The alleged driver and owner of the Jeep, Christopher Gerard Keinsmith, 45, of St. Mary’s and the passenger, Marc Allen Nichols, 27, of Rossville were both arrested by Jackson County deputies. Both men were booked into the Jackson County Jail for the following charges:

Christopher Gerard Keinsmith

Burglary

Criminal trespassing

Felony fleeing and eluding

Marc Allen Nichols

Burglary

Probation violation

Nichols also was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Jackson County burglary leads to pursuit and Jeep fire. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

