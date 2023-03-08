Suspects identified in burglary pursuit that led to Jeep fire

Following a burglary and a pursuit, Christopher Gerard Keinsmith, 45, and Marc Allen Nichols,...
Following a burglary and a pursuit, Christopher Gerard Keinsmith, 45, and Marc Allen Nichols, 27, were arrested for the following charges: burglary, criminal trespassing, felony fleeing, and eluding. Nichols also violated probation and was wanted on outstanding warrants.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Tim Morse reported an update to the March 6 arrests following an alleged burglary near Delia.

The alleged driver and owner of the Jeep, Christopher Gerard Keinsmith, 45, of St. Mary’s and the passenger, Marc Allen Nichols, 27, of Rossville were both arrested by Jackson County deputies. Both men were booked into the Jackson County Jail for the following charges:

Christopher Gerard Keinsmith

  • Burglary
  • Criminal trespassing
  • Felony fleeing and eluding

Marc Allen Nichols

  • Burglary
  • Probation violation

Nichols also was wanted on outstanding warrants.

Jackson County burglary leads to pursuit and Jeep fire.
Jackson County burglary leads to pursuit and Jeep fire.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later

Latest News

The Washburn University Board of Regents approved the college's contract with Dr. JuliAnn...
Washburn reveals details of new university president’s contract
A tornado drill was conducted statewide during Severe Weather Preparedness Week, along with the...
Tornado drills conducted to practice severe weather safety
The United Ways of Kansas is working to bring a national program to Kansas designed to help...
BCBSKS donation to help United Way incorporate program to help families
Cable Dahmer of Topeka begins construction on an additional building meant to free up space for...
Construction begins on additional building for Cable Dahmer of Topeka