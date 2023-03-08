Suspects identified in burglary pursuit that led to Jeep fire
JACKSON CO, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Tim Morse reported an update to the March 6 arrests following an alleged burglary near Delia.
The alleged driver and owner of the Jeep, Christopher Gerard Keinsmith, 45, of St. Mary’s and the passenger, Marc Allen Nichols, 27, of Rossville were both arrested by Jackson County deputies. Both men were booked into the Jackson County Jail for the following charges:
Christopher Gerard Keinsmith
- Burglary
- Criminal trespassing
- Felony fleeing and eluding
Marc Allen Nichols
- Burglary
- Probation violation
Nichols also was wanted on outstanding warrants.
