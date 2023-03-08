Sunflower Showdown dominates Big 12 awards

Kansas State senior Keyontae Johnson and Kansas junior Jalen Wilson were named unanimous...
Kansas State senior Keyontae Johnson and Kansas junior Jalen Wilson were named unanimous selections and received newcomer of the year and player of the year, respectively. They are the only two players to rank in the top-5 in the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding both in overall and league-only games.(Kansas State Athletics & KU Athletics)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Topeka, Kan. (WIBW) - Five players and one coach received AP All-Big 12 recognition from the Sunflower Showdown teams.

Kansas State seniors Keyontae Johnson, Markquis Nowell, and Kansas junior Jalen Wilson all earned All-Big 12 1st Team honors.

Johnson and Wilson were named unanimous selections and received newcomer of the year and player of the year, respectively. They are the only two players to rank in the top-5 in the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding overall and league-only games.

Kansas freshman Gradey Dick and junior Kevin McCullar Jr. each received All-Big 12 2nd Team honors.

First-year K-State head coach Jerome Tang was honored as coach of the year.

Tang was named a finalist for several National Coach of the Year honors earlier today. He becomes the seventh head coach in school history to earn conference Coach of the Year honors, including the third in the Big 12 era (joining Frank Martin and Bruce Weber). He joins Bruce Weber (2013) as the only coaches to be chosen for the distinction in their first seasons.

After being picked 10th in the preseason Big 12 poll with just two returning players, Tang has guided the Wildcats to a 23-8 record so far this season. His 23 wins tie Bob Huggins for the second-most by a first-year head coach in school history.

The full list of awards and recognition are below.

ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

  • Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-6, 230, Sr., Norfolk, Virginia. (unanimously selected)
  • Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, 225, Jr., Denton, Texas. (unanimously selected)
  • Marcus Carr, Texas, 6-2, 175, Gr., Toronto.
  • Adam Flagler, Baylor, 6-3, 185, Sr., Duluth, Georgia.
  • Markquis Nowell, Kansas State, 5-8, 160, Sr./Jr., New York.

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

  • Damion Baugh, TCU, 6-4, 195, Sr., Nashville, Tenneseee.
  • Gradey Dick, Kansas 6-8, 205, Fr., Wichita, Kansas.
  • Keyonte George, Baylor, 6-4, 185, Fr., Lewisville, Texas.
  • Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas, 6-6, 210, Sr., San Antonio.
  • Mike Miles Jr., TCU, 6-2, 195, Jr., Dallas.

Player of the year — Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Newcomer of the year — Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Coach of the year — Jerome Tang, Kansas State

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain smiles as he heads to the dugout after scoring on a double by...
‘It’s been a blast’: 2014 ALCS MVP Lorenzo Cain to retire as a Royal, per report
FILE
Home of NCAA Champs ranked second best in the nation for basketball fans
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives between Texas forward Timmy Allen, left, and forward...
AP Top 25 teams get last shot to boost NCAA Tournament seeds
FILE - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the second half of an...
K-State’s Tang named National Coach of the Year finalist