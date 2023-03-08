Sunflower Showdown dominates Big 12 awards

Topeka, Kan. (WIBW) - Five players and one coach received AP All-Big 12 recognition from the Sunflower Showdown teams.

Kansas State seniors Keyontae Johnson, Markquis Nowell, and Kansas junior Jalen Wilson all earned All-Big 12 1st Team honors.

Johnson and Wilson were named unanimous selections and received newcomer of the year and player of the year, respectively. They are the only two players to rank in the top-5 in the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding overall and league-only games.

Kansas freshman Gradey Dick and junior Kevin McCullar Jr. each received All-Big 12 2nd Team honors.

First-year K-State head coach Jerome Tang was honored as coach of the year.

Tang was named a finalist for several National Coach of the Year honors earlier today. He becomes the seventh head coach in school history to earn conference Coach of the Year honors, including the third in the Big 12 era (joining Frank Martin and Bruce Weber). He joins Bruce Weber (2013) as the only coaches to be chosen for the distinction in their first seasons.

After being picked 10th in the preseason Big 12 poll with just two returning players, Tang has guided the Wildcats to a 23-8 record so far this season. His 23 wins tie Bob Huggins for the second-most by a first-year head coach in school history.

The full list of awards and recognition are below.

ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-6, 230, Sr., Norfolk, Virginia. (unanimously selected)

Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, 225, Jr., Denton, Texas. (unanimously selected)

Marcus Carr, Texas, 6-2, 175, Gr., Toronto.

Adam Flagler, Baylor, 6-3, 185, Sr., Duluth, Georgia.

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State, 5-8, 160, Sr./Jr., New York.

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Damion Baugh, TCU, 6-4, 195, Sr., Nashville, Tenneseee.

Gradey Dick, Kansas 6-8, 205, Fr., Wichita, Kansas.

Keyonte George, Baylor, 6-4, 185, Fr., Lewisville, Texas.

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas, 6-6, 210, Sr., San Antonio.

Mike Miles Jr., TCU, 6-2, 195, Jr., Dallas.

Player of the year — Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Newcomer of the year — Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Coach of the year — Jerome Tang, Kansas State

