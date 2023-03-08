Senator seeks input from Kansans on Farm Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. is launching an online survey to gather input from Kansans on the 2023 Farm Bill.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. announced on March 7, a new web page is for the Kansas agriculture community to share its input on the 2023 Farm Bill. The U.S. Senate is currently in the early stages of writing the 2023 Farm Bill, which will impact agriculture in Kansas and around the world for the foreseeable future.

“This legislation needs to deliver the critical resources and support that our farmers, ranchers, growers and producers have long relied upon,” said Senator Marshall. “That is why I am asking members of Kansas’ agriculture community to take our 2023 Farm Bill survey. Your input through this survey will be informative as we continue our work on this important piece of legislation. We only write a Farm Bill every five years so it is important we get it right.”

Senator Marshall’s office said he released a video announcing the launch of the webpage. Kansans can view his remarks below.

Kansans can visit https://www.marshall.senate.gov/services/farm-bill/ to take Senator Marshall’s 2023 Farm Bill survey. Additionally, the 2023 Farm Bill survey can be found under the “For Kansans” section on www.marshall.senate.gov.

Senator Marshall’s office said the original Farm Bill – The Agricultural Adjustment Act (AAA) was a federal law passed in 1933 as part of former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. The law offered farmers subsidies in exchange for limiting their production of certain crops. The subsidies were meant to limit overproduction so that crop prices could increase. This was so farmers wouldn’t go out of business and then not produce enough food for the U.S. Today, along with crop prices, the Farm Bill authorizes federal programs related to conservation, trade, crop insurance and nutrition.

Last month, Senator Marshall started a new initiative highlighting conservation efforts within the Kansas agriculture community. The series will also feature ongoing federal conservation programs taking place in Kansas. Stories will be released throughout the legislative process on the 2023 Farm Bill on Fridays.

To date, the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry has held three hearings on the 2023 Farm Bill. These hearings have focused on the Farm Bill’s titles related to trade, horticulture, crop insurance, commodity programs, nutrition, conservation and forestry.

