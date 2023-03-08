Robinson man arrested after meth, vehicle violations found in Brown Co.

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Robinson man was arrested after it was found that he had meth in his possession and his vehicle broke several state laws in Brown Co.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, officials stopped a vehicle in the area of U.S. Highway 36 near Goldfinch Rd. in Brown Co. for a traffic violation.

Officials indicated that when they made contact with the driver, later identified as Andrew Armstrong, 38, of Robinson, it was found that he had methamphetamine in his possession and that his vehicle was in violation of several state laws.

The Sheriff’s Office said Robinson was arrested and booked into the Brown Co. jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal registration and driving while suspended.

