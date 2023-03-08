Reunited: Topeka canine rejoins family thanks to neighbors, shelter staff

Lucas the dog is reunited with his family on March 7, 2023, after 5 months astray.
Lucas the dog is reunited with his family on March 7, 2023, after 5 months astray.(HHHS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 5 months on the loose, a lost canine was reunited with his family in Topeka, thanks to the help of some neighbors and shelter staff.

Helping Hands Humane Society says in a Facebook post that on Tuesday, March 7, after he was lost for 5 months, Lucas, a local dog, was reunited with his family in its Lost & Found lobby.

Officials noted that concerned Topekans had kept track of Lucas for several weeks since he had been spotted roaming and clearly injured. One was finally able to trap him and bring him into the shelter.

When Lucas arrived, shelter staff said his collar had been so tight it had nearly strangled him as he had grown quite a bit since he had gone missing in November. A collar that once fit him perfectly had now become a danger.

Staff said that Lucas’ case reflects that the condition of a lost pet does not reflect the amount of love and care they receive at home, a lot can happen to a puppy while lost.

HHHS indicated that Lucas’ family had filed a missing dog report with staff when he first disappeared and were overjoyed that he had been found. They took their four-legged family member straight to the vet to tend to his injuries after they left the shelter.

The shelter noted that admissions staff helped reunite five lost pets with their families on the same day.

