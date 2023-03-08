Project 2 Restore helps victims of sexual exploitation heal

Project 2 Restore is holding its first-ever Hope Has a Home benefit March 30 at The Foundry in Topeka
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka home for survivors of sexual exploitation is gearing up for its first-ever “Hope for a Home” benefit.

Heidi Pitman and Terry Hund with Project 2 Restore visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain their work and how people can help.

Project 2 Restore offers a haven for women who have been victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. They meet basic living needs and the complex needs of trauma recovery assistance, all with a faith-based approach.

The Hope Has a Home benefit for Project 2 Restore is 6 p.m. March 30 at The Foundry, 400 SW 33rd St. To donate or for tickets, visit theproject2restore.org and click ‘events’ at the top of the page.

