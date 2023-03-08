Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home on Monday.(claudio.arnese via Canva)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an area home.

According to the Nitro Police Department, a family member called officers regarding a loved one who they haven’t heard from in weeks.

Police said they went to the man’s home to perform a welfare check and that’s when they found his body.

Officers said during their search of the property, they also found more than 60 cats inside the home.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming said 60 to 70 cats were found with several of the animals dead.

The team said they do not suspect any foul play when it comes to the man’s death, but they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm how he died.

The police department did not immediately identify the man or release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater...
Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days
The eruption at Kilauea Volcano's summit has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity.
Kilauea's eruption pauses after 61 days
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
Martha Bartlett Piland
MB Piland celebrates 25 years by “punctuating the period”