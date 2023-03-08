Pepperjax Grill to relocate with new drive-thru expected in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old restaurant will move into a new building with a drive-thru not far from its old location in Topeka.

Officials confirmed to 13 NEWS that Peperjax Grill will relocate next to Chili’s on the corner of 21st and Wanamaker Rd. The business will move from the plaza across the street into its own building.

While wet weather dampened construction efforts on Wednesday, March 8, crews told 13 NEWS that a new building should stand on the site in about 4 months.

The new Pepperjax location is expected to have a 2-lane drive-thru.

