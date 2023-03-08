The Pennant brings NBA stars for anniversary celebration during March Madness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pennant is set to celebrate March Madness, St. Patrick’s Day and its anniversary with NBA star autograph signings and a host of activities.

Officials at The Pennant in Downtown Topeka, 915 S. Kansas Ave., say that the establishment is set to celebrate its 5-year anniversary during the week of March 12 and the facility will host special events all week long.

The Pennant will host activities that include autograph signings and photo ops with KU legends and former NBA players Sherron Collins and Tyshawn Taylor as well as current K-State football stars Daniel Green and Austin Moore. Other highlights include free bowling and arcades, glassware giveaways, Walnut River Tap Takeover, Bob’s Burgers trivia night and St. Patrick’s Day festivities Friday and Saturday.

“From day one, we knew our mission was to help improve the landscape of downtown Topeka. We’ve seen amazing transformation on Kansas Avenue, but also throughout our city,” said Todd Renner, General Manager at The Pennant. “I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished with our incredible team, and what we have to look forward to going into the next five years!”

The Pennant opened its doors on March 16, 2018, in the midst of March Madness, Spring Break and St. Patrick’s Day. more than 2,000 customers filled the business in its first three days. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, business has held steady and The Pennant remains an anchor merchant in downtown.

“We have fully recovered from the days of COVID,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO of Aim Strategies. “Our community showed up and supported us more than we could’ve asked. This anniversary celebration is our way of saying thank you to those who have made The Pennant what it is today. We’re excited to see what the next five years have in store and owe much gratitude to those who are joining us on the journey!”

Officials noted that the celebration will be open to all and specific details can be found HERE.

