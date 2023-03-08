One arrested after baseball bat used in Northeast Topeka disturbance

Jesse Lewis
Jesse Lewis(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a baseball bat was allegedly used in an early-morning disturbance between known individuals in Northeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, officials were called to a home in the 300 block of SE Lime St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found Jesse J. Lewis, 32, of Topeka, had allegedly used a baseball bat as he disturbed the residents of the home. They noted that Lewis and the victim were known to each other.

TPD said it was able to find Lewis at a home in the 400 block of SE 44th St. and he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Lewis remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on May 25.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
FILE
One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass
Joslynn Barnett
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo

Latest News

An air ambulance service that serves the Sunflower State will now stock life-saving blood on...
Kansas air ambulance service to now stock blood on every flight
McDonald's at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia.
New restaurants coming to Emporia Turnpike service area
FILE
Boot Hill Casino to host grand opening of DraftKings Sportsbook retail location
FILE
Manhattan woman arrested on alleged child sex crimes following investigation