One arrested after baseball bat used in Northeast Topeka disturbance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a baseball bat was allegedly used in an early-morning disturbance between known individuals in Northeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, officials were called to a home in the 300 block of SE Lime St. with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found Jesse J. Lewis, 32, of Topeka, had allegedly used a baseball bat as he disturbed the residents of the home. They noted that Lewis and the victim were known to each other.

TPD said it was able to find Lewis at a home in the 400 block of SE 44th St. and he was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Lewis remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond with a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on May 25.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.