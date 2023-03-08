Officials attempt to identify man suspected of Central Topeka armed robbery

The Topeka Police attempt to identify this man brandishing a weapon during an armed robbery on Jan. 25, 2023.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department needs help to identify a man suspected of a Central Topeka armed robbery.

The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, March 6, that it has asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.

On the evening of Jan. 25, TPD said one person was believed to have held up a business in the 1700 block of Fillmore St. with a firearm.

If anyone has any information about the crime or the man in the photos, they should report it to TPD at telltpd@topeka.org or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

