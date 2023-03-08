NOTO issues call for youth artists to show their work during Redbud Festival

NOTO will host a youth art exhibit in April. Artists age 18 and under may submit work March 15-25.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO’s Redbud Festival is right around the corner.

As part of the fun, they want younger artists to share the spotlight. Staci Dawn Ogle visited Eye on NE Kansas to issue a call for young artists to submit their work to the Youth Art Exhibit.

Artists age 18 and under may submit art of any medium with the theme “Spring Blooms.”

They request any two-dimensional artwork be no larger than 12x18, and three-dimensional pieces be limited to 12x12 boxed size.

Finished art may be dropped off to the NOTO Arts Center from March 15 to 25th during regular business hours, which are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The work will then be displayed through the month of April in the Redbud Park Pavilion.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1. It will include live music, scavenger hunt, art activities and more.

Anyone with questions may email Staci.ogle@notoartsdistrict.org.

