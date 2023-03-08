New restaurants coming to Emporia Turnpike service area

McDonald's at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia.
McDonald's at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia.(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new restaurants will replace a staple at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia.

KVOE reports that the McDonald’s at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia will close on March 15. In its place, two new restaurants will stand.

Subway and Taco John’s will replace the golden arches following a recent request for “quick-service vendors.”

The drive-thru at the Emporia service area will reopen in early May while walk-in restaurant access to the two new eateries will return in early June.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
FILE
One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass
Joslynn Barnett
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo

Latest News

An air ambulance service that serves the Sunflower State will now stock life-saving blood on...
Kansas air ambulance service to now stock blood on every flight
Jesse Lewis
One arrested after baseball bat used in Northeast Topeka disturbance
FILE
Boot Hill Casino to host grand opening of DraftKings Sportsbook retail location
FILE
Manhattan woman arrested on alleged child sex crimes following investigation