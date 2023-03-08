New restaurants coming to Emporia Turnpike service area

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new restaurants will replace a staple at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia.

KVOE reports that the McDonald’s at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia will close on March 15. In its place, two new restaurants will stand.

Subway and Taco John’s will replace the golden arches following a recent request for “quick-service vendors.”

The drive-thru at the Emporia service area will reopen in early May while walk-in restaurant access to the two new eateries will return in early June.

