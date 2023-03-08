Manhattan woman arrested on alleged child sex crimes following investigation

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is behind bars after she allegedly committed sex crimes with a teen that she knew following an investigation by officials.

The Riley County Police Department announced on Wednesday, March 8, that it has arrested Elizabeth Butry, 28, of Manhattan, in connection to sex crimes reported to have happened in February which involved a 13-year-old boy that she knew.

RCPD indicated that Butry was arrested around 11 a.m. on Tuesday and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on three counts of rape, two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct and one count each of attempted rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Butry remains behind bars in lieu of bond pending her first court appearance.

Due to the nature of the crimes and the ongoing investigation, officials said they will not release any more information about the incident.

