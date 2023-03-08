Manhattan High School journalism students honored
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fourteen Manhattan High School journalism students recently created winning entries in the Kansas Scholastic Press Association’s ‘2023 Regional Journalism Contest’. This annual event honors the best student journalism in Kansas. The 14 students who submitted entries and won regional recognition now get a chance to compete in the state contest in April. They are...
Daniel Biniecki
Avery Inman
McKayla Clark Snodgrass
Laneya Christian
Peyton Berry
Will Ivester
Otis Mazurkiewicz
Xavier Campbell
Ben Genandt
Hailey Vardiman
Sossi Gallagher
Amylee Gil
Jack Spiegel
Advith Natarajan
