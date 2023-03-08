Manhattan High School journalism students honored

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
By David Oliver
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fourteen Manhattan High School journalism students recently created winning entries in the Kansas Scholastic Press Association’s ‘2023 Regional Journalism Contest’. This annual event honors the best student journalism in Kansas. The 14 students who submitted entries and won regional recognition now get a chance to compete in the state contest in April. They are...

Daniel Biniecki

Avery Inman

McKayla Clark Snodgrass

Laneya Christian

Peyton Berry

Will Ivester

Otis Mazurkiewicz

Xavier Campbell

Ben Genandt

Hailey Vardiman

Sossi Gallagher

Amylee Gil

Jack Spiegel

Advith Natarajan

