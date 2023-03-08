KTWU’s ‘Portrait of a Landscape’ debuts episode two

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KTWU Channel 11′s “Portrait of a Landscape: Seasons ‘Wind of Renewal’” will premiere on KTWU HD.

KTWU announced it will debut episode two of the new show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

“Winds of Renewal” features Kansas landscapes as they reveal the renewal of life during spring. Viewers will witness scenes and views as they listen to a soundtrack created especially for this series.

KTWU said this series debunks the false perceptions that Kansas is flat and boring by taking viewers on a journey to the diverse landscapes of Kansas throughout four seasons. Audiences nationwide will be mesmerized as they view the state of Kansas.

The 30-minute, four-episode series features prairie fires, native wildlife, pollen-seeking insects, rock outcroppings, waves of golden wheat, dramatic weather, and sunsets over the serene landscapes of Kansas. In this episode, the state of Kansas is portrayed in its transformation through the winter landscapes to the rebirth of nature in the spring.

“I am honored to present Portrait of a Landscape: Winds of Renewal this Wednesday at 7 p.m. on KTWU. Being a part of this show, feeling the warmth of the sun, listening to the sounds of nature, smelling the fresh growth after the burning of fields, witnessing Kansas transforming to a beautiful spectacular show of color and renewal, makes me proud to be a Kansan,” said Valerie M.B. VanDerSluis, KTWU general manager/executive director. “Portrait of a Landscape will continually debunk the myth that Kansas is ‘flat and boring’”. While I am excited to present this masterpiece to our national audiences, I selfishly want to keep the beauty that lies outside of our interstate travels through Kansas a secret, maintaining that connection with nature that exists when alone in the majestic landscapes of Kansas.”

The soundtrack for “Portraits of a Landscape: Seasons” brings nature to life with original compositions by U.S. composers. Topeka and Lawrence, Kan., native Daniel Mangiaracino’s compositions will premiere on KTWU in “Winds of Renewal.” As a pianist, dancer and composer, Mangiaracino has found a way to allow each art to benefit the other, creating a vastly unique experience for those viewing his performances and experiencing his original works. Whether on stage or through a camera frame, Mangiaracino performs with a passion for the art yet with the precision and focus of a versed scholar. He strives to connect and engage with communities through music and with a viral enthusiasm that spreads to others.

“Thank you so much to KTWU for this wonderful opportunity, my professors and parents for their support, and to the ‘Portrait of a Landscape’ team for their enthusiasm and vision,” said Mangiaracino. “It’s humbling to be a part of such a beautiful film.”

KTWU said Mangiaracino is pursuing a Masters in Music at the University of Southern California and has won many accolades in his rising career. While living in Kansas, he actively participated in shows at the Topeka Civic Theatre. He danced with two ballet companies - Ballet Midwest in Topeka for 18 years and the Kansas City Ballet for four years. He was involved in other activities in the area.

Using various production techniques and technologies, including time-lapse and drone, macro, and wide lenses, the “Portrait of a Landscape” production team began traveling through Kansas in December 2021, logging more than 10,000 miles while gathering footage for a full year. The production team captured Kansas displays, including Monument Rocks; the Arikaree Breaks; Little Jerusalem; the Flint Hills; several Kansas lakes, including Scott Lake and Lake Wilson; Pillsbury Crossing; Maxwell Wildlife Refuge; and Cottonwood Falls. “Winds of Renewal” also features the annual Spring burning of the prairie, the Kansas River, the Smoky Hills, Gypsum Hills, sunflower fields, Rock City, and more.

KTWU sends a thank you to “Portrait of a Landscape: Seasons” sponsors Ann and Raymond Goldsmith, David G. Gray, Lois Hill Estate, The Dean Coughenour Trust, Porter Cattle Co., Carol Jory Foundation, Evelyn L. Davis, Gordon Kauffman, David Orr, Lee and Alice Wright, and a Friend of KTWU.

“Portrait of a Landscape” features four 30-minute episodes: “Prairie Winter,” “Winds of Renewal,” “Amber Waves” and “Flights of Color.” More details on each episode can be found on KTWU’s website. The series will run through August 2023 with national distribution expected Spring 2024.

“Portrait of a Landscape: Seasons ‘Prairie Winter’” debuted on November 30, 2022. The episode can be purchased at “Portrait of a Landscape: Seasons ‘Prairie Winter’.”

KTWU is an Emmy award-winning public television station that provides unique content about Kansas, its people, history and spirit, as well as national PBS content. Through over-the-air broadcast and carriage on cable and satellite companies, KTWU reaches approximately 1.6 million viewers. The station license is held by Washburn University.

For more information about KTWU, see KTWU.org. To watch the livestreams of KTWU Channel 11.1, 11.2, and 11.3, visit ktwu.tv.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.