Kansas Prayer Breakfast promotes child community care

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Prayer Breakfast was all about promoting community care throughout the life of a child.

State leaders and the general public attended the Kansas Prayer Breakfast on March 7.

Lifeline Children’s Services President & Executive Director Herbie Newell headlined the event at the Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka.

“So as we look at life outside the womb, we need to be people that are wrapping around single moms, vulnerable families,” Newell said. “We need to be those that are helping our kids here in Kansas — the 7,000 in foster care by providing for foster families and helping them as they’re aging out of foster care. But we also need to do the simple dignity things like loving our neighbor.”

