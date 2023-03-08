Kansas air ambulance service to now stock blood on every flight

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An air ambulance service that serves the Sunflower State will now stock life-saving blood on every flight.

On Wednesday, March 8, officials with LifeSave Kansas an air medical service, announced that it is now the only air ambulance service to carry and administer blood in flight throughout the Sunflower State. This will greatly increase the chance of survival for those who suffer from blood loss.

LifeSave indicated that its Emporia base has teamed up with Newman Regional Health and the American Red Cross to host a blood drive as the announcement was made. Attendees heard from various speakers and had the chance to look inside emergency vehicles and Newman Regional Health.

According to LifeSave, Kansas - like many other states - continues to see a significant blood shortage. The crisis began when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled blood drives across the nation. Now, as many continue to work from home, the number of workplace and community blood drive remains critically low.

