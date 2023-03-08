Jayhawks land 4-star recruit for 2024

(WOWT)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Self and his staff secure another top recruit.

Marcus Adams Jr. is from Harbor City, California standing at 6′8, 200 pounds. Adams had other offers from UCLA, Arkansas, Indiana and more.

Adams announced his commitment to Kansas on his Instagram Tuesday night, becoming Self’s first recruit of 2024.

He’s ranked 29th nationally and fourth in the state of California

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later

Latest News

Kansas State senior Keyontae Johnson and Kansas junior Jalen Wilson were named unanimous...
Sunflower Showdown dominates Big 12 awards
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain smiles as he heads to the dugout after scoring on a double by...
‘It’s been a blast’: 2014 ALCS MVP Lorenzo Cain to retire as a Royal, per report
FILE
Home of NCAA Champs ranked second best in the nation for basketball fans
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives between Texas forward Timmy Allen, left, and forward...
AP Top 25 teams get last shot to boost NCAA Tournament seeds