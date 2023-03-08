Jayhawks land 4-star recruit for 2024

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Self and his staff secure another top recruit.

Marcus Adams Jr. is from Harbor City, California standing at 6′8, 200 pounds. Adams had other offers from UCLA, Arkansas, Indiana and more.

Adams announced his commitment to Kansas on his Instagram Tuesday night, becoming Self’s first recruit of 2024.

He’s ranked 29th nationally and fourth in the state of California

