Fort Riley officials set to remove, detonate military munitions left on base

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials at Fort Riley will start the efforts to search for and either remove or detonate military munitions left on the base.

Officials at Fort Riley say that contractors have prepared to survey an area near the southwest boundary of the military base and along the Republican River to continue efforts to clean up munitions. Crews will now begin to clear vegetation, which could include burning designated areas.

Officials noted that the effort to locate and dispose of munitions and explosives of concern from the Camp Forsyth Landfill Area 2 munitions response site will follow.

A munitions response site is a specific location known to require munitions removal or other response due to the presence of known or suspected munitions and explosives of concern - like unexploded ordnance, discarded military munitions or munitions components such as TNT.

According to Fort Riley, the Camp Forsyth MRS covers 123 acres and lies along the southwestern boundary of the military base. It extends into the Republican River, the Republican Flats floodplain and Breakneck Creek.

During this work, officials said the JC River Walk Trail south of the Trooper Gate along the Republican River will be closed as needed. Operations will continue through the spring with the search phase set to begin after that.

If crews do come across munitions of concern, officials indicated that they will either remove or detonate them. Appropriate safety precautions will be in place and the public will be kept away from the search areas.

Fort Riley officials noted that the full project is expected to be completed by late fall.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.