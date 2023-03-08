Fiesta Mexicana rebrands as Fiesta Topeka to mark 90th anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fiesta Mexicana is embracing its history and its connection with the community at large by rebranding as Fiesta Topeka.

Organizers made the announcement Wednesday as the festival prepares to celebrate its 90th year. It takes place in July on the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church grounds, NE Chandler and Atchison streets in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

Fiesta committee chairperson Deborah Ortega said the theme for the event is “A Legacy of Pride, Passion and Culture.”

The Fiesta returns with a full schedule post-pandemic, including a 5K run/walk, golf, corn hole and pickleball tournaments, carnival, and five nights of entertainment and food sales on the church grounds. The 2022 Fiesta added kickoff event at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka, but reduced the schedule to three nights with no carnival. In 2020 and 2021, the Fiesta was limited to food sales only, held at various times in the summer.

Wednesday’s kickoff news conference recognized presenting sponsors, who’ll be represented by honorary co-chairs. Those include Joseph Lehan of Frito Lay, Jeff Adair of Reser’s Fine Foods, Sarah Ruiz Chavez of Ingenuity, and Melissa Brunner of WIBW-TV.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla spoke with fondness of growing up in the Oakland neighborhood and as a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe parish, where the fiesta overflowed into their yard. He said he is proud to celebrate the history and tradition of the festival with the community.

Visit Topeka’s Sean Dixon said Fiesta Topeka is among events that draws people to the community. An estimated 50,000 people from across Topeka, Kansas, and the nation are expected to attend.

Ballet de Folklorico de Topeka provided entertainment at Wednesday’s event. Food sales by Fiesta royalty candidates are expected to begin in April.

Fiesta Topeka benefits Holy Family School, which is the combined grade school for Our Lady of Guadalupe and Sacred Heart parishes.

