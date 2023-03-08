Driver hospitalized after semi-truck flips near Kansas creek

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST
CHERRYVALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas driver is in the hospital after his semi-truck flipped over near a Kansas creek.

The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 169 near U.S. 400 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 International semi-truck driven by Thomas Amaya, 45, of Katy, Texas, was headed north on 169 when the truck went to the right and hit a guard rail.

KHP noted that the collision caused the semi-truck to flip just south of the creek.

Officials said Amaya was taken to Labette Health with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

