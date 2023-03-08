Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek shares vision for Washburn, reflects on distinction as school’s first woman president

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new president has been on the job for just over a month.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek is Washburn’s 15th president, and the first woman to hold the role.

Her visit Wednesday to Eye on NE Kansas coincided with International Women’s Day. She said she did not think much about her groundbreaking distinction, but is pleased if she is able to be a role model for the more than 60 percent of Washburn’s students who are women, showing that they can achieve leadership rolls.

Mazacheck succeeds Dr. Jerry Farley, who served 25 years as Washburn’s president. If his tenure was marked as a time of physical facilities expansion for the school, Mazachek said she expects her time will be one of expansion in the ways students are able to learn and pursue their educational goals.

