Construction begins on additional building for Cable Dahmer of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cable Dahmer of Topeka begins construction on an additional building meant to free up space for the dealership.

13 NEWS spoke with the general manager, Chris Spargo, and he says the building located at 37th Terrace and Plaza Dr., northwest of the Cable Dahmer dealership lot, will be redone to house two departments.

Spargo says one section will be dedicated to storage space for spare parts and the other will be a detailing department, including a car wash used to clean and detail the car before they are up for sale on the dealership lot, and adding a paved parking lot.

Pinnacle Fitness used to reside in the building until Cable Dahmer bought it out.

Spargo says the expectation is to move into the building by the summer of 2023.

