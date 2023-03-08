Bipartisan Bill introduced to strengthen broadband supply chain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Kansas Senator Jerry Moran was joined by U.S. Sens. John Hicklenlooper of Colorado, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Jon Tester of Montana to introduce the Network Equipment Transparency (NET) Act.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, U.S. Senator Moran announced a bipartisan bill that will increase broadband supply chain transparency through the Federal Communications Commission in order to ensure an on-time rollout of federal broadband programs.

Broadband infrastructure projects have been affected by supply chain troubles in the past. A lack of transparency in the health and telecommunications supply chain may contribute to future equipment shortages as federal broadband programs prioritize high-speed, reliable, and accessible networks. In anticipation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds for broadband projects distributed to states later this spring, the bill would help identify these supply chain issues so they can be addressed sooner.

“In this digital age, access to reliable internet can determine the success of farms, businesses, and even health care in rural communities,” said Sen. Moran. “Adding transparency to the supply chains that support broadband infrastructure projects will help speed up the rollout of programs designed to increase internet activity for rural America.”

U.S. Senator Moran said specifically, the bill would require the FCC’s Communications Marketplace Report to describe to Congress the impact of supply chain disruptions on the timely completion or deployment of broadband infrastructure projects.

Full text of the legislation can be read here.

