Big 12 Tournament tips off Wednesday in Kansas City

Dates, Times & TV for the big tournament at T-Mobile Center
The Big 12 Tournament is set to tip off Wednesday evening in Kansas City.
The Big 12 Tournament is set to tip off Wednesday evening in Kansas City.(KCTV5)
By Nathan Brennan and Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After much planning and setup, the Big 12 Tournament is set to tip off Wednesday evening in Kansas City.

Fans from all 10 schools have descended on the metro over recent days, some fervently scrambling for tickets to see their team at the T-Mobile Center---others just wanting to take part in the festivities at Power & Light.

The four-day tournament tips off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, as No. 8 West Virginia takes on No. 9 Texas Tech, followed at 8:30 p.m. with No. 7 Oklahoma State facing No. 10 Oklahoma. Both of those games are on ESPN2.

The winner of those two games will play No. 1 Kansas at 2 p.m. Thursday, and No. 2 Texas at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Other Thursday games include No. 3 Kansas State against No. 6 Texas Christian University, and No. 4 Baylor versus No. 5 Iowa State.

The tournament semifinals are Friday, with the Championship Game happening Saturday at 5 p.m.

All games will be shown on ESPN or ESPN2.

Here’s the full schedule breakdown:

Wednesday, March 8

No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech 6:00 p.m.

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State 11:30 a.m.

No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 Winner 2:00 p.m.

No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 Winner 6:00 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner 6:00 p.m.

Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Championship Game 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
FILE
One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass
Joslynn Barnett
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
FILE
Man arrested after early-morning brawl at Topeka gym

Latest News

FILE
Abilene Police seek information into recent string of vehicle burglaries
FILE
New bill would require firearm safety in schools to come from NRA program
Prospective social workers were at Washburn University and the statehouse Wednesday morning,...
Social Work Advocacy Day provides local prospects insight into making a change
Fiesta Topeka will celebrate its 90th year this July.
Fiesta Mexicana rebrands as Fiesta Topeka to mark 90th anniversary
Manhattan sex crimes arrest
Manhattan woman arrested on alleged child sex crimes following investigation