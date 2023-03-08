Baker’s Dozen donates money to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A month-long promotion involving donuts raised some big dough for a local non-profit.

Baker’s Dozen Donuts announced Wednesday that $5,604 was raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee County. The funds are from the month-long “Big Box” Promotion that took place throughout the month of February.

13 NEWS This Morning has been a sponsor of the Big Box Promotion for Big Brothers Big Sisters since its creation in 2013. Back then, just $1 for each Big Box sold was donated to BBBS. Today, thanks to area businesses and individuals that number has grown to $4 per box.

That’s $1 each from Baker’s Dozen, Bob’s Janitorial, Mark Yardley and Allstate Agent Brian Green multiplied by a total of 1,401 boxes.

Proceeds from the sale of nearly 17,000 donuts go to help at-risk youth in Shawnee County through mentoring.

“The most amazing thing about our partnership with Jake and Bakers Dozen is that he has made it a priority for over a decade to raise much needed dollars for our program and the youth we serve,” said Eric Maydew, area BBBS Director. “Baker’s Dozen over the years has raised tens of thousands of dollars through the Big Box promotion and we can’t help but think of all the matches and life changing relationships made possible because of these efforts. We are truly grateful for this relationship and hope to continue this partnership for many years to come.”

