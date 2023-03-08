Abilene Police seek information into recent string of vehicle burglaries

FILE
FILE(Action News 5)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene Police are seeking information into a recent string of vehicle burglaries that have plagued the southwestern portion of the city.

The Abilene Police Department says on Wednesday, March 8, that it has asked for the public’s help with an investigation into a recent string of vehicle burglaries.

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 7, APD indicated that several vehicle burglaries and thefts happened in the southwest part of the city. Areas include:

  • 400 block of Southwest 4th Street
  • 700 block of South Cedar Street
  • 800 block of South Cedar Street
  • 400 block of Southwest 3rd Street

Anyone with information about these crimes should report it to the Dickinson Co. Crime Stoppers at 1-888-5DK-TIPS.

Officials said they would like to remind residents that these types of crimes are often a crime of opportunity. If residents lock their vehicles and remove valuables, they greatly reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

