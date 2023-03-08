61-year-old Leavenworth man pleads guilty to kissing teen nanny

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a single count of battery in connection with a September 2021 incident.

Michael Moreau of Leavenworth, Kansas, had been accused of kissing a 17-year-old girl working as a nanny for his neighbor’s infant child.

Court documents stated Moreau had gone over to the house to ask for a lawnmower, and then after the teen let him inside the home, he kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Initially charged with sexual battery, he pleaded guilty to a reduced crime. As part of the plea deal, Moreau will pay $2,000 in restitution and will not have any contact with the victim.

A sentencing hearing has been set for April 12.

