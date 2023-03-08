61-year-old Leavenworth man pleads guilty to kissing teen nanny

FILE: Michael Moreau pleaded guilty to one count of battery.
FILE: Michael Moreau pleaded guilty to one count of battery.(Pixabay)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a single count of battery in connection with a September 2021 incident.

Michael Moreau of Leavenworth, Kansas, had been accused of kissing a 17-year-old girl working as a nanny for his neighbor’s infant child.

Court documents stated Moreau had gone over to the house to ask for a lawnmower, and then after the teen let him inside the home, he kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Initially charged with sexual battery, he pleaded guilty to a reduced crime. As part of the plea deal, Moreau will pay $2,000 in restitution and will not have any contact with the victim.

A sentencing hearing has been set for April 12.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
FILE
One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass
Joslynn Barnett
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
FILE
Man arrested after early-morning brawl at Topeka gym

Latest News

FILE
Abilene Police seek information into recent string of vehicle burglaries
FILE
New bill would require firearm safety in schools to come from NRA program
Prospective social workers were at Washburn University and the statehouse Wednesday morning,...
Social Work Advocacy Day provides local prospects insight into making a change
Fiesta Topeka will celebrate its 90th year this July.
Fiesta Mexicana rebrands as Fiesta Topeka to mark 90th anniversary
Manhattan sex crimes arrest
Manhattan woman arrested on alleged child sex crimes following investigation