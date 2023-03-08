3 hospitalized following 3-vehicle rear-end collision on KC interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized following a 3-vehicle rear-end collision on a Kansas City interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates just before 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, officials were called to the area of northbound I-35 and College Blvd. with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Nissan Altima driven by Nicolas S. Gori, 19, of Independence, Mo., a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven By Fortino Lopez-Velazquez, 43, of Olathe, and a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Brian L. Hollandsworth, 48, of Olathe, were all headed north on I-35 when traffic slowed.

KHP noted that Gori was not able to slow down in time and hit the rear of Lopez-Velazquez’s car. The collision caused Lopez-Valezquez’s car to hit the rear of Hollandsworth’s vehicle.

Officials said Gori and Hollandsworth escaped the crash without injury. However, Lopez-Velazquez, his passenger, Delfina Diaz Ignacio, 42, of Olathe, and Hollandsworth’s passenger, Susan L. Preston, 35, of Kansas City, Mo., were taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

KHP said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

