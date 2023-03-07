WWI Museum and Memorial to host lectures

The National WWI Museum and Memorial will present timely lectures and events discussing the...
The National WWI Museum and Memorial will present timely lectures and events discussing the history of football and WWI, censorship, and honoring Homeschool Month by offering a discount for any homeschool student 18 years and under during March.(KSNB)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The National WWI Museum and Memorial will present timely lectures and events discussing the history of football and WWI, censorship, and honoring Homeschool Month by offering a discount for any homeschool student 18 years and under during March.

The WWI Museum and Memorial said the museum will host “Pershing Lecture Series: Guests of the Kaiser and Spoils of the Doughboys” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The lecture will feature Dr. Richard Faulkner, who will explore how Americans and Germans treated each other during WWI.

Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to interact with Living History Volunteers at “Day in the Life: Western Front” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 12.

The Museum and Memorial will host it’s semi-annual “Save a Life: Blood Drive” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17. Reservations are encouraged.

From city and state legislative efforts to control content in public libraries to local universities blocking conservative speakers on campus, “Canceled, Censored, Banned” discusses the growing reluctance to tolerate divergent viewpoints and to silence voices.

On Tuesday, March 21, Kansas City PBS, American Public Square, and the National WWI Museum and Memorial will partner for “Canceled, Censored, Banned,” a citizen engagement event featuring a wide-ranging panel, including Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a light reception, and the program will begin at 6 p.m. The program is free with RSVP onsite and online.

“War Football: WWI and the Birth of the NFL” will be presented about the history of America’s favorite pastime from the battlefield to the football field. Author Chris Serb will discuss the athletes that traded their cleats to serve in WWI at 6:30 p.m. on March 30. To raise the morale of servicemen, along with millions of dollars in funding the war effort, each branch of the U.S. military created competitive football teams. The success of this effort lingered long after the Armistice, leading to the founding of the National Football League in 1920. “War Football: WWI and the Birth of the NFL” will be free with RSVP onsite and online.

March 2023 National WWI Museum and Memorial Events

The National WWI Museum and Memorial is America’s leading institution dedicated to remembering, interpreting, and understanding the Great War and its enduring impact on the global community. To learn more, visit theworldwar.org.

