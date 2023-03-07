WU-mester continues with speaker on healing from racial trauma

A Community Conversation on Racial Healing takes place 6 p.m. March 22 at White Concert Hall
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is getting in the swing of its spring WU-mester, an initiative to foster conversations on social justice topics.

It continues with a special speaker later this month. Washburn’s associate dean for the College of Arts and Sciences Dr. Kelly Erby and the university’s Director for Diversity and Inclusion Danielle Dempsey-Swopes visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about it.

Nationally and internationally renowned researcher and educator Dr. Joy DeGruy has done work focusing on racism, trauma, violence and American chattel slavery. She’ll share her message in a talk titled Healing Racial Trauma: A Community Conversation on Racial Healing. It takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at White Concert Hall at Washburn University.

DeGruy also will hold presentations with students and faculty earlier in the day. Her appearance is co-sponsored by Washburn University & Greater Topeka Partnership. The evening conversation is free and open to public.

