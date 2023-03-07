Wichita man uses U.S. military experience to support Ukrainian forces

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than a year since Russia launched its invasion in Ukraine, the fight to defend the Eastern European nation continues with support from allies. Monday, 12 News spoke with a Wichita man who’s spent much of the last year in Ukraine, using his experience in the U.S. military to support the country’s forces.

Chaz Clough is one of the thousands of foreigners who went to Ukraine following Russia’s invasion. He’s been in the country for nearly ten months, even sharing with Ukrainian media the reasons he made the journey. Clough said one of the main reasons he stepped up was to share his military experience and training with Ukrainians on the frontlines.

Clough was among those to see the Ukrainian city of Kherson last year after allied forces took it back from Russian control.

“It was just an outpouring of people, of affection, of thankfulness, of all that,” Clough said. “Just old ladies grabbing you by the arm, just not wanting to let you go.”

When Russia first invaded, Clough said he was on a job in Savannah, Georgia.

“Two o’clock in the morning, up extremely late for no reason, just remember seeing all these missile strikes and everything in Ukraine,” the U.S. Navy veteran recalled.

Clough, who spent six years in the U.S. Navy, including during the early years of the Iraq war, said when Ukraine’s president put out the call for help to train Ukrainians on Western weapons, that inspired him to volunteer. That was last May.

“What Ukraine’s doing is they’re fighting for their freedoms, their right to pick what church they go to, who they want to vote for, all these kinds of things,” Clough said. “That kind of hit home with me being an American.”

Clough worked with volunteers from other countries to create a boot camp to train brigades with thousands of soldiers on the chain of command, weapons, warfare and first aid.

“At the beginning of the war, these guys were fishermen, they were farmers, they worked in restaurants,” he said.

Clough said he initially only planned to stay through last summer. But he stuck around and eventually joined one of the defense forces.

“Kinda fell in love with the job and then also the people,” he said. “Knowing, waking up every day, I’m doing something that’s actively helping these people’s future.”

Clough said witnessing the Ukrainian people and their motivation has him wanting to see the fight through.

“You kind of got a bully that’s wanting to pick on the little guy, and you thought he was going to get away with it, and then you see the kid getting picked on stand up for himself, and so you’re like, ‘maybe I’m going to help this kid. He’s got fight in him,” Clough said.

Clough said he’ll be home in Wichita for a few weeks before returning to his unit at the end of March.

For Clough, he said the most important for Americans to do is pay attention and follow the events happening in Ukraine.

