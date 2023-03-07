WIBW-TV viewers can take a fall foliage cruise with Chris Fisher

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trip to see the fall foliage in the northeast is a bucket list trip, and we have a unique way for you do to that.

WIBW digital sales manager Chris Fisher is partnering with Cruise Holidays for a fall foliage cruise. Chris and Dick Knoll of Cruise Holidays visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the trip.

The cruise will be Sept. 23 to 30. It leaves Boston, with stops in Bar Harbor, Maine, Novia Scotia, Prince Edward and Quebec City.

For further information or to sign up, call Cruise Holidays of Topeka at 785-271-9889. You also can find information on the “Travel with WIBW” page on wibw.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.