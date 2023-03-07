Victim shot in neck at Sunset Zoo, officials continue to investigate

Residents asked to check surveillance footage
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More details into the shooting at Sunset Zoo have been released as officials continue to investigate.

The Riley County Police Department says that just after 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, officials were called to the parking lot of the Sunset Zoo in the 2300 block of Oak St. in Manhattan with reports of a shooting with a single victim.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old man from Manhattan with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and was later transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for further treatment. At this time, his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo

RCPD noted that further investigation has led it to believe this was an isolated incident between two parties who knew each other. At this time, it said it continues to work to identify all involved in the shooting.

Witnesses in the area have reported that at least one male suspect ran away from the scene after the shooting and headed east. Anyone in the Sunset Zoo area that could have footage or saw anything suspicious around the time of the shooting should reach out to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

RCPD said it has no reason to believe there is any threat to the Zoo, Manhattan High School or the community that is associated with the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo

Latest News

Officials respond to a crash following a police chase in Montgomery Co. on March 6, 2023.
School zone speed leads to chase, crash that trapped, hospitalized Ok. suspect
FILE
One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
Clint Smith
Jury finds suspect in April murder 2021 not guilty