Victim shot in neck at Sunset Zoo, officials continue to investigate

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More details into the shooting at Sunset Zoo have been released as officials continue to investigate.

The Riley County Police Department says that just after 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6, officials were called to the parking lot of the Sunset Zoo in the 2300 block of Oak St. in Manhattan with reports of a shooting with a single victim.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old man from Manhattan with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and was later transferred to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for further treatment. At this time, his injuries are non-life-threatening.

RCPD noted that further investigation has led it to believe this was an isolated incident between two parties who knew each other. At this time, it said it continues to work to identify all involved in the shooting.

Witnesses in the area have reported that at least one male suspect ran away from the scene after the shooting and headed east. Anyone in the Sunset Zoo area that could have footage or saw anything suspicious around the time of the shooting should reach out to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

RCPD said it has no reason to believe there is any threat to the Zoo, Manhattan High School or the community that is associated with the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

