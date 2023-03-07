Two hospitalized after Riley County crash

Two are hospitalized after a crash in Manhattan, Kan.
Two are hospitalized after a crash in Manhattan, Kan.(KWCH)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two are hospitalized after a crash in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department said officers responded to the report of an injury crash around 9:30 p.m. on March 6 in the 2000 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a 2015 Toyota Prius driven by Linda Couch, 69, of Manhattan was involved in a crash with a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Linda Gibbs, 74, also of Mannhattan.

Gibbs and a passenger of the Toyota Corolla were transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.

