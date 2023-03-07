Two charged with intent to distribute fentanyl following three officers shot, standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people are charged in federal court following an 18-hour standoff that began after three police officers were shot on Feb. 28 during an attempted execution of a search warrant.

The officers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Last week, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced the three officers were released from the hospital.

According to federal court records, 50-year-old Jimmie R. Lewis, Jr and 34-year-old Ashley R. Davis are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Court records state in January the Jackson County, Missouri Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Lewis, Matthew Carrell, and other unknown suspects.

In February, investigators say they discovered Lewis was a courier for a known drug trafficking organization.

Investigators obtained a federal search warrant for location data of Lewis’ cell phone. On Feb. 26, officers began receiving GPS data which showed Lewis was in California.

Officers began tracking a Cadillac CTS from California to Kansas. Surveillance officers and detectives followed the vehicle from Kansas into Kansas City, Mo to a home off Blue Ridge Blvd.

According to court records, around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 law enforcement officers saw the vehicle quickly pull into an open garage door at 2314 Blue Ridge Blvd. Court records state the address was known to investigators as a location used by the drug trafficking organization to store controlled substances.

“Upon approaching the door and announcing police presence, shots were fired at the officers through the door and window striking three of the tactical officers,” court records stated.

An eighteen-hour barricade of the residence followed. During the standoff, investigators say Lewis came out of the rear basement door after gas was deployed by tactical officers. Tactical officers found Davis inside of the home.

Carrell was located deceased inside of the residence. A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated medical examiners determined Carrell, 62, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On March 2, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant for the Cadillac CTS. Inside, investigators say they found 3,731 grams of pure powder fentanyl in three separate duct-taped packages concealed in the passenger side rear quarter panel of the vehicle. In addition, officers say they found approximately 155 grams of methamphetamine and 28 grams of powder cocaine in the back seat of the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.