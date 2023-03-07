Two charged with intent to distribute fentanyl following three officers shot, standoff

On Tuesday night, the KCPD said "multiple officers" had been shot in the 2300 Block of Blue...
On Tuesday night, the KCPD said "multiple officers" had been shot in the 2300 Block of Blue Ridge Blvd.(KCTV5 News)
By Emily Rittman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people are charged in federal court following an 18-hour standoff that began after three police officers were shot on Feb. 28 during an attempted execution of a search warrant.

The officers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Last week, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced the three officers were released from the hospital.

According to federal court records, 50-year-old Jimmie R. Lewis, Jr and 34-year-old Ashley R. Davis are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Court records state in January the Jackson County, Missouri Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Lewis, Matthew Carrell, and other unknown suspects.

In February, investigators say they discovered Lewis was a courier for a known drug trafficking organization.

Investigators obtained a federal search warrant for location data of Lewis’ cell phone. On Feb. 26, officers began receiving GPS data which showed Lewis was in California.

Officers began tracking a Cadillac CTS from California to Kansas. Surveillance officers and detectives followed the vehicle from Kansas into Kansas City, Mo to a home off Blue Ridge Blvd.

According to court records, around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 law enforcement officers saw the vehicle quickly pull into an open garage door at 2314 Blue Ridge Blvd. Court records state the address was known to investigators as a location used by the drug trafficking organization to store controlled substances.

“Upon approaching the door and announcing police presence, shots were fired at the officers through the door and window striking three of the tactical officers,” court records stated.

An eighteen-hour barricade of the residence followed. During the standoff, investigators say Lewis came out of the rear basement door after gas was deployed by tactical officers. Tactical officers found Davis inside of the home.

Carrell was located deceased inside of the residence. A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol stated medical examiners determined Carrell, 62, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On March 2, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant for the Cadillac CTS. Inside, investigators say they found 3,731 grams of pure powder fentanyl in three separate duct-taped packages concealed in the passenger side rear quarter panel of the vehicle. In addition, officers say they found approximately 155 grams of methamphetamine and 28 grams of powder cocaine in the back seat of the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on Monday morning were investigating the discovery of a body behind a house in the 200...
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ near downtown Topeka
FILE
Thousands of fentanyl pills found in car that attempted to outrun officials
One person was injured early Monday in a motorcycle-pickup truck collision on US-75 highway...
Man injured early Monday in truck-motorcycle crash in North Topeka
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
The Riley County Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Sunset Zoo parking lot.
Police investigate shooting at Sunset Zoo

Latest News

Clint Smith
Jury finds suspect in April murder 2021 not guilty
FILE
One hospitalized after medical emergency leads to crash at Topeka toll plaza
Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested following suspicious death investigation
FILE
Collision between semi-trucks near Emporia leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Uncertainty on exact timing so check back later today for an update
Rain this afternoon