Tuesday forecast: Showers develop this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite overcast skies today and rain developing this afternoon, there is NO risk for severe weather. With that in mind, today is the statewide tornado drill at 10am so if you hear sirens you don’t have to worry. With sirens operated by Emergency Management offices, some counties including Shawnee County WILL NOT sound sirens with overcast skies so you may not hear sirens at all.

Taking Action:

Severe weather awareness week continues (watch video for tornado safety tips) which includes a tornado drill at 10am when sirens ‘may’ sound. Remember sirens are meant for those outdoors to seek additional information inside on why the sirens might be sounding. You may not hear it if you are inside and even if you do on Tuesday when it’s quiet, you may not hear it when there’s a severe storm outside and raining heavily. This will be a good opportunity to practice what you would do in the event of a tornado warning in your area. While it’s during the day and you will be at work/school, practice in the evening when the family is all home as well so you know what to do because tornadoes typically occur in the late afternoon/early evening hours in northeast KS.

Rain chances exist through Thursday, the highest chance for widespread heavier rain will be late this afternoon and this evening as well as late Wednesday night into Thursday. Areas of drizzle or spotty light rain showers will be more likely late tonight through Wednesday evening. Also monitoring another chance for rain this weekend.

DST begins this weekend: Good opportunity to start thinking about checking/changing the battery of your smoke detector and weather radio.



The weather pattern turns dreary through the weekend with a chance we may get some sun Friday and Sunday otherwise expect quite a bit of cloud cover with several rounds of rain. There is a higher potential for isolated non severe t-storms vs any winter precipitation and if there is any snow that mixes in with the rain, impacts will be limited and short-lived. By the end of the weekend, most areas will receive 0.40″-1″ of rain.

Normal High: 54/Normal Low: 31 (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy. Rain develops after 2pm spreading from south to north. Highs in the low 40s north with upper 40s to around 50° along and south of the turnpike. Winds E 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tonight: Rain mainly before midnight, spotty showers or sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds E 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Light rain showers or drizzle is possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds E 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Heavier rain moves back in late Wednesday night into Thursday with dry conditions by Thursday night. Depending how much cloud cover there is Friday will depend how mild it will be otherwise rain moves back in on Saturday. It won’t be heavy but it may continue into Saturday night with dry conditions Sunday into the first half of next week..

Keep this in mind for today's tornado drill (WIBW)

