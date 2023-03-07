Topeka man arrested following child sex crimes investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after an investigation into child sex crimes by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 6, officials arrested Jerry R. Stark, 62, of Topeka, following an investigation.

Officials noted that Stark is accused of child sex crimes with a victim that he knew.

Stark was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Stark remains behind bars on a $750,000 bond. He has a court date set for 1 p.m. on May 25.

